Shun violence and vote wisely on August 9

Graft • As the August 9 elections draw closer, Geoffrey Sendeu is quite upset that political rhetoric continues to escalate. However, he still strongly feels that the country is on the right track. “Unlike in the past, the main issue today is corruption and not tribalism. At 59 years, we are going through the motions of becoming a great nation. Shun violence and vote wisely.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Wajackoyah • After observing the two top presidential candidates, UDA’s William Ruto and Azimio’s Raila Odinga, on the election campaign trail, Fredrick Abuti says that there’s little to choose [among] them. “Both lack decorum in their campaigns. They should stop it. It’s time Kenyans opened their eyes to choose the best leader. George Wajackoyah’s ideas are 100 per cent a joke.” His contact is [email protected]

***

E-passport • During a recent Kenyan embassy outreach in Dallas, Texas, US, Dickson K, who wanted to renew his epassport, was impressed with the professionalism of the staff, but they were too few. Some people, he adds, took advantage of this to corruptly jump the queue. “This is how Kenyan leadership often works at home and abroad. Let’s elect the right leaders.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Beach • The “horrors of the Tradewinds beach access road are continuing”, Pauline McKenzie laments. She cites the construction of a permanent structure, wondering how the authorities could have sanctioned it. “I’m not surprised that the illegal building is coming up on the beach access, as the conduct of Kwale County officials never ceases to amaze me.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

EPL • The usual excitement in Kenya at the start of the English Premier League is missing as tension over this year’s elections mounts, says Gideon Bii. “Soccer fanaticism has been overshadowed, just days before the 2022/23 season begins at Selhurst Park with Arsenal FC facing Crystal Palace, before we begin voting. We can ease the political tension.” His contact is [email protected].