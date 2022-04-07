Call to peace • With only four months to the August elections, Simon Gathogo wants politicians and voters to shun ethnic conflicts that result in violence. “In 2007/2008, we lost loved ones, including mothers and children. Instead of preaching peace at campaign rallies, some fan hatred. Elections come and go but communities remain, hence the need for harmony.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Rogue leaders • Governments do not always do the best for their citizens, says Eliab Otiato. “People and their animals often perish during floods and droughts. Ours is a country where fuel disappears in the twinkle of an eye, leaving people stranded on the roads while the ‘fat cats’ enjoy themselves in fuel guzzlers. We must be having rogues for leaders.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Safety at work • Employers need not make matters difficult for the bereaved when one dies in the course of duty, says Andrew Thuo. The Work Injury Benefits Act 2007, he adds, “is very clear on what dependants should be paid”. It’s not necessary to prove negligence for a claim to be paid, he explains. “With an insurance policy in place, why complicate compensation?” His contact is [email protected].

****

Ear crimes • Russians have inflicted damage on Ukrainians in their besieged cities since invading their country, leaving gruesome images of bodies strewn on the battlefield, says Alnashir D. Walji. The war, which has left a bitter taste in the mouth, he adds, could have been averted. “President Vladimir Putin’s actions are war crimes against innocent Ukrainians.” His contact is [email protected]

****

Decency • The dress code of Kenyan women “has lately gone to the dogs”, remarks Churchill Amatha. They wear all sorts of attire without a care in the world, he adds. “It’s difficult to differentiate casual from official wear. Sometimes you wonder whether it’s a competition on who is more naked than the other. But religious leaders have turned a blind eye to it.” His contact is [email protected]k.



