Shame of national and county government websites

Many national government and county websites are in a bad shape.

By  The Watchman

  • The extra school levies slapped on parents during these tough economic times call for concerted efforts to ease the burden, says D. K. Mwangi.
  • The leafy suburb of Karen, Nairobi, is “becoming a total mess”, laments Jack Karanja.

Webby sites • Many national government and county websites, including Nairobi City County’s, are in bad shape, defeating the very purpose for which they were set up, which is to readily provide accurate information, says Stephen Njuru. “It’s not unusual to find outdated entries. Can the officials style up and hire the skilled unemployed youth to upgrade the sites?” His contact is. stephenjuru1@gmail.com.

