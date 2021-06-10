Shame of national and county government websites

Webby sites • Many national government and county websites, including Nairobi City County’s, are in bad shape, defeating the very purpose for which they were set up, which is to readily provide accurate information, says Stephen Njuru. “It’s not unusual to find outdated entries. Can the officials style up and hire the skilled unemployed youth to upgrade the sites?” His contact is. stephenjuru1@gmail.com.

***

Petition station • The extra school levies slapped on parents during these tough economic times call for concerted efforts to ease the burden, says D. K. Mwangi. The best start, he adds, would be to have National Parents Association chairperson Nicholas Maiyo provide his phone number or email address for parents to channel grievances. His contact is dkmwangi84@gmail.com.

***

Calling Murathe • Vocal Jubilee vice-chairperson David Murathe has gone mute since the party’s recent trouncing in the Juja parliamentary by-election, remarks David Siele Chelule. “He must have been told to keep his mouth shut until after the Kiambaa Constituency by-election as the party loses a thousand votes anytime he spits his venom. I miss him, though.” His contact is sieledave@gmail.com.

***

Cringey Karen • The leafy suburb of Karen, Nairobi, is “becoming a total mess”, laments Jack Karanja. “The dual carriageway up to Karen Shopping Centre is turning into a curse. The stretch between Montessori School and the roundabout is a filthy parking for water bowsers, garages, tyre centres and car wash bays.” Pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. His contact is jackkaranja@yahoo.com.

***

Grim idea • Okumba Miruka finds the idea of Nairobi City County askaris being trained by Kenya Police Service amusing. “Kenya is in its own league of comedy. NMS wants to train the askaris at Kiganjo Police College to rid them of brutality and introduce a culture of integrity? I dread to see the new askaris, if the police are a reflection of that lofty ideal.” His contact is okumba.miruka@gmail.com.