Shakahola massacre confirms incompetence of justice system

Inattention • Security agencies “are on the cross following the exhumation of 100 bodies of suspected victims of a religious cult” in Shakahola, Kilifi County, says Taabu Tele. However, he adds, the preacher said to have told his followers to starve by fasting has been arrested several times and bailed. “The sickening tragedy confirms the incompetence of the justice system.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Regulation • There is an urgent need to regulate religious organisations and preachers, as happens in the Law Society of Kenya and other organisations, says Mark M. Kithokilo. A preacher in Taita-Taveta County, Mark is quite worried that religion is no longer a safe haven for “innocent and unsuspecting people, who easily get brainwashed and taken advantage of”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Tonje (still) rules • It was interesting, Kamichore Mutindira notes, to see retired Kenya Defence Forces officers visit former Chief of General Staff Daudi Tonje to thank him for the reforms he initiated. “The fruits of the ‘Tonje Rules’ include female officers being allowed to have children. Juja Road, which passes near Moi Air Base, Eastleigh, Nairobi, should be renamed as ‘General Tonje Road’.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Blackout capital • For over two months, John Vernon reports, there have been frequent power outages at Utawala, in Embakasi, Nairobi. He suspects that this has something to do with a transformer that keeps blowing up. “We can’t store food in the fridge. Despite our numerous pleas and promises and apologies from Kenya Power, nothing is ever done.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Light traveller • Pitying people who carry excessive luggage while travelling, Churchill Amatha says “the lighter the better”. He wonders why, on a short trip, one should carry a large suitcase. “It becomes messy when embarking and disembarking. When there are not enough people to help out, desperation sets in until sympathisers come to the rescue.” His contact is [email protected]