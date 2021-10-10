Sex education not a solution to teenage pregnancies

Pregnancies • Rising teenage pregnancies have sparked the clamour for the introduction of sexuality education in schools, which Carol Rotich won’t buy. Says she: “I think greater emphasis should be on encouraging the parents to educate their sons and daughters on these issues. They also should be more vigilant so as to give them proper guidance.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Meters • As the government moves in to reform Kenya Power, Benjamin Kiprop wishes it could also speed up the installation of prepaid meters for all the domestic users and small businesses. “This will greatly boost the company’s revenue, as it will curb electricity theft. Every consumer gets to pay for his or her usage. It is also very convenient for the consumers.” His contact is [email protected].

***

No power • For over a week, residents of the Galilee area at Makwa in Gatundu North constituency have not had electricity, one of them, Arthur Rubia, moans. Despite reporting to Kenya Power’s Thika Town office almost daily, and sending emails, there has been no respite. “We’re still waiting for power to be restored. It’s very disappointing.” His meter is No. 54160091218 and contact, [email protected].

***

Icon • The “sale offer for the iconic Outspan Hotel in Nyeri County shows the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy”, says university don X.N. Iraki. He adds: “I hope whoever will buy this hotel will preserve its architecture and character. It’s intertwined with Kenya’s history, and particularly the Scout movement. Is the hotel listed by the National Museum?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Nobel • Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurhah’s clinching of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature “was so unexpected”, says Nicholas Murithi. “The Zanzibar-born and Britain-based Gurhah was not known to many of us, let alone his 10 books! We expected him to write in Kiswahili like compatriots Adan Shafi, Euphrase Kezilahabi, and Said Mohammed Said.” His contact is [email protected].