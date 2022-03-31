Kang’ata is wrong on age factor in presidential race

Wisdom • On the question of age and leadership, Henry Ruhiu says he totally disagrees with Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s view that electing Azimio La Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga, 77, would not do Kenya justice. “Let me just remind him of an African saying that what an old man sees while sitting down, a young man cannot see while standing.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Chosen few • Githuku Mungai, who many years ago visited State House, Nairobi, wonders how the 3,000 central Kenya elders who met with President Kenyatta were selected. “I went to deliver Sh50,000 to David Njuguna Gatei, then head of the Presidential Press Unit under Daniel arap Moi. He ordered that I be served a soft drink. How did I miss this one?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Suspect bills • Busia resident Michael Hatego wants to know if Kenya Power has stopped sending the detailed and branded electronic bills with the two-week deadline, opting for a message: “Michael...your account...will be suspended due to an outstanding balance of....” And this without an earlier bill. “Could this be a new rip-off in our thieving nation?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Beggar terror • Children are being terrorised by their mothers on Mombasa’s streets, says Kipkemoi Ketienya. “They are made to beg as the women sit and wait for the collection. Every mum marshals the young ones with strong words and intimidation: ‘Wewe cheza utaniona jioni!’ (Laze around and I punish you). Oh my God!” It happens on Digo Road and Kenyatta Avenue. His contact is [email protected].

***

Golden foods • Tap the huge potential, urges Brian Maitai, adding that Kenya is literally sitting on a goldmine in the form of its rich natural resources. “Super foods such as baobab command massive prices in Europe, yet their plant hosts in the country require no serious tending. Moreover, the baobab and breadfruit trees can live for hundreds of years.” His contact is [email protected].