Scrutinise agencies that send Kenyans to Arab countries

Gulf jobs • The increasing number of African women being killed in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries has not discouraged Kenyans from going there in search of greener pastures, says Audrey Murgor. “It’s high time the Ministry of Labour began to keenly check on the recruitment agencies that send Kenyan women to the Arab countries. It’s simply not worth it.” Her contact is murgoraudrey43@gmail.com.

South ‘B’ • Mushrooming illegal structures at Nairobi South ‘B’ are worrying, says James Mwangi, citing food kiosks and car wash dens. “The food kiosks are constructed on footpaths. The worst affected places are Sana Sana and the footbridge on Mombasa Road, which has been turned into a parking space by truck drivers. We request the NMS to come to our aid.” His contact is jinmwangi@gmail.com.

Covid-19 • The biggest irony in the campaign against the spread of Covid-19, Jediel Muthuri notes, is that the people aged over 58, who are considered more vulnerable to the virus, are being discouraged from attending religious services. “It’s okay to keep away from the grave risk those of us who are 58 and above, but imams, pastors and bishops are in that age bracket.” His contact is jmuthuri@gmail.com.

Suluhu • Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s first official visit to Kenya is a welcome development in bilateral relations, says Jimmy Thumbi. During the tenure of her late predecessor, John Pombe Magufuli, he recalls, the relations had been strained. “It will be good to see how she will overcome these issues. Kenya and Tanzania need each other for business.” His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

Ochieng, Ngugi • Two great writers, Philip Ochieng and Ngugi wa Thiong’o, X.N. Iraki notes, “were classmates at Alliance High School before the Union Jack was lowered”. He followed them there decades later. “They have been an inspiration to generations. We shall miss Ochieng and his wit. To Ngugi wa Thiong’o, we wish you good health, more writing and wisdom. Andîka biû!” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.