Scrutinise agencies that send Kenyans to Arab countries

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

  • Ministry of Labour should keenly check recruitment agencies that send Kenyan women to the Arab countries, says Audrey Murgor.
  • Mushrooming illegal structures at Nairobi South ‘B’ are worrying, says James Mwangi.

Gulf jobs • The increasing number of African women being killed in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries has not discouraged Kenyans from going there in search of greener pastures, says Audrey Murgor. “It’s high time the Ministry of Labour began to keenly check on the recruitment agencies that send Kenyan women to the Arab countries. It’s simply not worth it.” Her contact is murgoraudrey43@gmail.com.

