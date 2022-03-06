Scrapping educational level requirement for MPs will hurt economy

Literacy • The scrapping of the educational level requirement for MPs is part of a clever plot to steal public resources, says Dr Saeed Mwaguni. “To make the few educated MPs look like stars, it’s necessary to have the incoming ones as less literate as possible. This will pave the way for the county and national government officers to loot funds without any oversight.” His contact is [email protected].

