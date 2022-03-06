Scrapping educational level requirement for MPs will hurt economy

Literacy • The scrapping of the educational level requirement for MPs is part of a clever plot to steal public resources, says Dr Saeed Mwaguni. “To make the few educated MPs look like stars, it’s necessary to have the incoming ones as less literate as possible. This will pave the way for the county and national government officers to loot funds without any oversight.” His contact is [email protected].

***

High prices • In the last few months, Prof Sam Chege notes, the price of fertiliser has skyrocketed, forcing many Kenyan farmers to send out countless messages of distress and fundraising appeals. Writing from his base in Kansas, US, he pleads: “Could the Ministry of Agriculture, please, step in and stabilise prices so that we don’t have to fundraise for our hardworking farmers?” His contact [email protected].

***

Patron • Former Presidential Press Unit Director Cornelius Nyamboki, who has apparently been keenly following the Kenya Girl Guides Association’s centenary celebrations, says: “Its report indicates that its patron must be the First Lady. This process of appointment discriminates against other equally dignified women leaders in Kenya’s (national) landscape.” His contact [email protected].

***

Danger • Residents of Mariakani in Nairobi South ‘B; are deeply concerned about the grave danger posed by a huge manhole whose concrete cover between Blocks E and C, Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company removed to unclog it, says Alfonso Gribaldi. “Children risk falling into the six-foot deep hole and now, there is a rodent infestation. Please come to our rescue.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Neglect • Nairobi’s Ngong Road stretch from Dagoretti Corner to the leafy Karen suburb is a death trap that has already claimed tens of lives, says Thomas Yebei. “Despite an outcry from the road users, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has failed to correct the bad design. Can Roads and Infrastructure CS James Macharia urgently intervene to help save lives?” His contact is [email protected].