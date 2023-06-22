School feeding programme should extend to all counties

Food and books • Nairobi City County has pioneered a daily school feeding programme, which is a godsend, especially for needy children, says Charity Ndolo. “It will ensure that no pupil misses school due to lack of food, which is a basic necessity. The other counties should follow suit as this initiative will go a long way in helping to curb absenteeism in schools.” Her contact is [email protected]

Easy money • It’s terribly wrong for banks and forex traders to rake in billions in profits by overcharging customers, says Chintan Gohel. “What physical or mental labour have these institutions done to make the huge profits? The entire country is suffering from paying more to import goods just because the dollar rate has spiralled out of control.” His contact is [email protected]

Business cost • Can somebody, anyone, please urgently explain why Kenya Power charges its customers in the millions of shillings for its own transformers, asks Dickson K. According to him, this should be part of their cost of the infrastructure for supplying electricity. “Since the customer does not end up owning the power transformer, isn’t this corruption or extortion?” His contact is [email protected]

Bottleneck • The evening snarl-ups at the roundabout at The Mall, in Westlands, Nairobi, are a big nuisance, remarks Ngugi Thuo, adding: “A commute that ought to take under half an hour drags to over an hour. The root cause is the intersection of Waiyaki Way and Ring Road Parklands. The sheer volume of traffic coming from the CBD calls for a modern solution.” His contact is [email protected]

Respect • Trade CS Moses Kuria has been “trending online for the wrong reasons”, says Jimmy Thumbi, advising him to tame his tongue. Responding to Kuria’s threats against Nation Media Group, he adds: “Freedom of the media is guaranteed by the Constitution. His tweet on media adverts and auctioneers was in bad taste. He should also respect auctioneers’ profession.” His [email protected]