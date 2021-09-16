Scarcity of ICU beds in rural areas worrying

By The Watchman

Covid-19 in villages • Nearly three-quarters of the intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Kenya are to be found in Nairobi and Mombasa, says Mathew Kipkorir. This, he adds, is worrying, considering the rapid spread of the coronavirus into the rural areas, where the public healthcare system can’t cope. He wants the Health ministry to do more to curb the spread of the virus. His contact is [email protected].

