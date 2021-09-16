Scarcity of ICU beds in rural areas worrying

Covid-19 in villages • Nearly three-quarters of the intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Kenya are to be found in Nairobi and Mombasa, says Mathew Kipkorir. This, he adds, is worrying, considering the rapid spread of the coronavirus into the rural areas, where the public healthcare system can’t cope. He wants the Health ministry to do more to curb the spread of the virus. His contact is [email protected].

Career path • Hugely deserving accolades, Ndiritu Wanjohi says, are the three smart teachers in western Kenya who have attained PhDs while serving in primary schools. “This is a challenge to the Education ministry to restructure teachers’ career progression and remuneration for such role models. Over to you, Education CS George Magoha, the TSC and Knut.” His contact is [email protected].

Lousy works • KeNHA Director-General David Muchilwa has “taken office with a lot of zeal and gusto”, remarks Thomas Yebei. “The Nairobi Expressway construction updates have been impressive.” However, Thomas would like the DG to pay some attention to Thika Superhighway, which he says recently underwent lousy maintenance. His contact is [email protected].

Obstruction • The objective of building Thika Superhighway, John Wakarwigi recalls, “was to enable traffic to flow freely by providing both express and service lanes”. Matatus and buses, he laments, simply ignore the service lanes and turn exits into bus stops, causing major obstruction. “KeNHA patrol and the traffic police should address this menace,” John pleads. His contact is [email protected].

Ring road • One of the most eagerly awaited projects is the construction of the Lake Victoria ring road to connect the Kenyan counties of Busia, Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay to some port towns in Uganda and Tanzania, says Dave Tumbula. “Will this ever be achieved in my lifetime or will it just remain a dream? The lake region badly needs this road, which Japan is said to be keen to fund.”