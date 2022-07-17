Save Nairobi from stinking mounds of garbage

Vexed varsity land • As the Kenyatta University land saga that has felled Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina continues, Mwangi Wanjohi has been crunching some arithmetic. “The WHO project’s cost is Sh600 million ($5 million). I feel it’s either a very small project (like repair of a senior officer’s residence) or the cost of government projects is grossly exaggerated.” His contact is [email protected]

Manifestos • The manifestos of the coalitions of the top presidential candidates in the August 9 general election have been unveiled and all have one thing in common, says Ruth Gituma. “The missing link is the how and the realistic timelines on when Kenyans should expect implementation. The country is reeling under heavy debt, which cannot be wished away.” Her contact is [email protected]

Polling stations • Since IEBC will this time round use a digital system to identify voters in the August 9 elections, Joseph Macharia says, voters should be allowed to cast their ballots for the presidential candidates at any polling station. “Also, for the county seats, it should be at any polling centre in that devolved unit as the Kiems kits are virtually operated.” His contact is [email protected].

Powerless • It’s a shame that, 60 years after Independence, Wajir and Mandera counties are not connected to the national power grid despite numerous promises, says Nassir Ademasajid. “The towns rely on old generators that leave them prone to daily power blackouts, with a direct impact on security, education and health. The government should resolve this.” His contact is [email protected]

