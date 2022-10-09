Sakaa should rein in bloated workforce

Wage bill • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s assurance that the 6,000 workers who were laid off when the NMS took charge of half of the city’s functions will be recalled and the current staff retained amounts to double employment, which is wasteful, remarks Joseph Macharia. “This was a golden opportunity for Governor Sakaja to trim the bloated workforce.” His contact is [email protected]

Lynch mobs • Mob justice “must be condemned in the strongest terms possible”, says Alnashir D. Walji. “Lynching a suspect is inhuman, barbaric and criminal. The law should always be allowed to take its course.” One of the biblical Ten Commandments, adds Alnashir, categorically declares: “Thou shalt not kill.” Criminals, he insists, must not be killed but rehabilitated. His contact is [email protected]

Meter matters • Limuru Water and Sewerage Company, Stephen Kamau reports, recently removed meters from the compound where he lives and installed them outside. It then informed consumers that the custody and security of the gadgets is their responsibility. “In case one is stolen, the firm charges Sh3,800 to replace it. Shouldn’t it be held responsible for this?” His contact is [email protected]

Data delay • When he applied for Zuku cable connection, Mohammed Fazal Hussein was assured it would be done within 48 hours and had no reason to doubt the popular Nairobi-based service provider. Well, he was mistaken. “After more than three weeks with no cable TV, I asked for a refund and was told it takes 14 days.” His account is No. 01018728 and his contact, [email protected]

Hot air • The Supreme Court has come under severe criticism for having dismissed the presidential election petition evidence as “hot air”, “wild-goose chase” and “nonsense” but that is the least of Dave Tumbula’s concerns. He poses: “Was the court keen to deliver justice at all costs? I doubt it. Why, then, didn’t it order a scrutiny of all the forms signed by candidates’ agents at polling stations?”