Safaricom should also slash M-Pesa, Home Fibre charges

Lower rates • Safaricom’s decision to reduce paybill charges by half is welcome, says Carey Yiembe. However, he adds, the mobile service provider could become the most popular company in this brand New Year if it could also slash by a similar margin the cost of sending and withdrawing money via M-Pesa as well as the home fibre charges. Over to you, CEO Peter Ndegwa!” His contact is [email protected]

***

EALA mystery • Even as he, like many other people in Kenya, has been following the animated debate on the election of members of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), Graham Grivan says, he has yet to establish what this organisation really does. He wonders what benefit Eala has brought to Kenyan taxpayers, who pay for its running. His contact is [email protected]

***

Petitions • While court petitions are a suitable means through which stolen elections can be reversed, they “can also be a frustrating and torturous experience for those who won fairly”, says Jim Okwako. “This must be one of the worst festive seasons for Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, the petitioner, former Nambale MP John Sakwa Bunyasi, and their supporters. A culture of conceding defeat is needed. ”

***

War on worms • Maintaining proper hygiene through deworming can improve people’s health, says Leah Mutanu. “Worm infestation increases food uptake, especially among children. The failure to deworm results in most people tending to consume more food. Adults should undergo this twice a year and children once annually, as prescribed by the doctor. ” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Home boys • Wading into the online debate on the exploits of evangelists David Owuor and Pastor Ezekiel, who brought social media to a standstill late last year at a rally in Nairobi, Clinton Oduor says both do not get their due respect from their fellow Kenyans. “We’re still colonised. If it’s local, we harshly scrutinise and criticise. Something is wrong with us, Africans. ” His contact is [email protected]