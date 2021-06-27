Safari Rally should have been held in Turkana

French driver Sebastien Ogier steers his Toyota Yaris WRC

French driver Sebastien Ogier steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with French co-driver Julien Ingrassia during the SS17 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya at Loldia, Naivasha on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | WRC
By The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Disruption • The only misgiving Mwangi Karuga has about the otherwise exciting Safari Rally is the location of the event. He wishes it could be held in either Makueni or Turkana “instead of closing busy roads and disrupting economic activities in Nairobi for hours”. The rally, he adds, is a private event, which should not be allowed to inconvenience other people. His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

