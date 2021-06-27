Safari Rally should have been held in Turkana

Disruption • The only misgiving Mwangi Karuga has about the otherwise exciting Safari Rally is the location of the event. He wishes it could be held in either Makueni or Turkana “instead of closing busy roads and disrupting economic activities in Nairobi for hours”. The rally, he adds, is a private event, which should not be allowed to inconvenience other people. His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

***

Efficacy • Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki’s “polished eloquence, urbane mien and scholarly disposition are his overriding attributes”, remarks Robert Mukirae, “but the government’s recent setbacks in the courts have called into question the efficacy of his legal advice. His apex role in the State Law Office means that the buck stops with him.” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

***

Stuck in the past • Why does the government still register people for national identity cards and Huduma Namba based on their parents’ homes of origin that some of the urban young people don’t know, asks Stephen Njuru. We’re no longer in the colonial Kipande system. Some of us are hardly interested in our parents’ origins, having settled elsewhere.” His contact is stephenjuru1@gmail.com.

***

Blockade • The Transport ministry should stop its shabby and exploitative treatment of truck drivers, who play a key role in ferrying goods from Mombasa Port, says Dave Tumbula. Early in the morning on Sunday, on Mombasa highway, Dave was appalled by the eyesore of tens of kilometres of stationary trucks covering one side of the road towards Nairobi. “Why do police block the trucks?”

***

Unilateral decision • Kenyan politics is interesting, says Kamichore Mutindira, on leaders unilaterally reaching pacts to support one another and later reciprocating. “The voter has heard this story since independence. The politicians say they will install electricity, tarmac roads and bring development. With the coming elections, the voter should beware.” His contact is kamichore7@gmail.com.