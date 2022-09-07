Full in-tray • Coming into office when the Covid-19 pandemic has “impoverished most Kenyans and the global economy is at its lowest”, President William Ruto will have to hit the ground running, says Joe Ngige Mungai. “He must first feed the nation by motivating farmers to quickly go back to work. He must also curb the loss of public funds, and uproot corruption.” His contact is [email protected].

Hot air • Feeling the pain of Azimio presidential election petitioner Raila Odinga’s advocates, Robert Mukirae just rubs it in further. He remarks: “Bombast, verbiage and bluster are key lawyerly tools.” To have their case dismissed by the judges as ‘hot air’ must have been particularly painful for the Azimio lawyers. “‘Hot air’ is also a key lawyerly tool.” His contact is [email protected].

CPA county • Stephen Masambu notes, tongue-in-cheek: “That Kakamega County residents value Credibility, Professionalism and Accountability (CPA) and not comedy is not in doubt. They replaced Governor Wycliffe Oparanya with his fellow FCPA Fernandes Barasa and rejected thespian Cleophas Malala. Kudos, my fellow CPA, as you fill the big shoes left behind.” His contact is [email protected].

Opting out • Terribly disgusted with the controversial handling of the presidential election every five years, Joseph Matata has had enough and no longer wants to have anything to do with the perennial farce. Troubled like the meaning of his surname, Matata says: “I would like my name to be permanently removed from the IEBC voter register. How do I go about it?” His contact is [email protected].

Rooster • The Independence party Kanu may be a pale shadow of its former self but Lentai Moi has not lost hope in its recovery. Says he: “A good farmer knows that at some point he has to act as a predator and slaughter his rooster for his household. This gives room for a younger, stronger, healthier cock to rise in the home and eventually help to usher in a new dawn.” His contact is [email protected].



