Ruto, Uhuru verbal exchanges not good for Kenya

Verbal exchanges • The frequent verbal exchanges between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta are not helping the country at all, says Joseph Macharia. “Knowing where and how our country is, my humble advice to both of them is to talk less and, most importantly, not talk at each other, especially through the media.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Protocol • The loose talk by political leaders and government officials, especially on security matters, is disappointing, remarks Humphrey Abere. “How could a whole CS publicly order former President Kenyatta to surrender guns held by his family? I thought such issues should be handled with the utmost confidentiality. It leaves a lot to be desired.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Leakages • Doing a search at the Lands Office in Kericho County “is not a straightforward affair”, laments Thomas Yebei. “The requisite fee is paid directly to the staff, some receiving it through their personal mobile phone numbers, and no receipt is issued. Why can’t the government seal this revenue leak through crooked employees instead of increasing taxes?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tree school • A school in Laikipia East Constituency is stuck in the past with children learning under trees, reports Kamichore Mutindira. Ngiroriti Primary School, he adds, is a sickening sight in these days of the NG-CDF. “One wonders why there is not even a mud-walled classroom yet the constituency has vocal leaders, who should begin their advocacy at home.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Good police • While police have come under scrutiny for brutalising peaceful protesters, Mathew Mutonga Gitagia says not all of them are bad. “I had a case to report and was received very courteously at Ruaka Police Post, in Kiambu County, on Sunday. Though very busy, my problem was sorted out in no time and with a lot of professionalism. Kudos, officers!” His contact is [email protected]