Ruto should tell us more about his Turkish friend

Investor • Deputy President William Ruto should reveal which investments, if any, his Turkish friend, Harun Aydin, has made in Kenya, Joram Mkunde appeals. “If, indeed, he has not invested in Kenya and instead, the DP has helped him to do so in Uganda, then it means that he does not love his own country and fellow Kenyans should think twice about him.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Full capacity • The resumption of full capacity in public service vehicles is uncalled for at this time when Covid-19 infections are rising, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. He suspects the decision could due to lobbying and because many PSV operators have links with influential people in the government. “It should be reversed.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Danger • Police are needlessly exposing suspects to grave danger, says Jimmy Thumbi. He adds: “Police collect bodies from scenes of crime or fatal accidents in their Land Rovers. The same motor vehicles ferry to police stations the people they arrest, exposing them to diseases and germs. The police must look for a hygienic way of transporting the dead.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Welfare • The rise in suicides is linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, says X.N. Iraki. “The economic meltdown has led to job losses and hopelessness. Developed nations have robust welfare systems, unemployment benefits, universal health care and subsidised housing. Reduce waste and graft, and there will be enough funds for social welfare and mental health.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Light rail • Nairobi MCAs’ motion urging the city county government to introduce a light rail system to serve commuters in the capital is long overdue, remarks Jotham Ndung’u. He adds: “I hope those in charge will see the need to have this idea turned into reality. It will help to ease traffic jams and accessibility and make Nairobi more attractive to business.” His contact is [email protected].