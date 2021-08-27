Ruto should quit and focus on political ambition

Resign • President Uhuru Kenyatta is quite right, his deputy, William Ruto, should resign and focus on his ambition to succeed him instead of criticising the government, which he is in, says Stephen Nduati. “Where things are good, he wants to be associated with. Where things are wrong, he does want to be part of it. That is the hypocrisy of the highest order.” His contact is [email protected].

Task force • When the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in March last year, Mwangi Wanjohi recalls, President Kenyatta appointed a task force, comprising corporate leaders to coordinate the response to the pandemic. “The last thing we heard from them was the receipt of some donations. Is the task force still working? How does it communicate with the public?” His contact is [email protected]

Refund • To blame for M-Pesa hitches, Elizabeth Owuor-Oyugi says, is Safaricom itself. “Initially, messages on erroneous transmissions sent to code 456 elicited immediate action with blocking the funds and refunds in two hours. Now, you need the permission of the wrong recipient to get your money back. Can you think something more absurd?” Her contact is [email protected].

Traffic jam • Enough is enough, says Dr Omija TB, on the Nairobi Expressway woes. He adds: “The contractor working on the Mlolongo-Syokimau stretch needs to be more reasonable and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic. A section that used to take five minutes, now takes one hour (yes... one hour). They should find a way for the traffic to flow! Period.” His contact is [email protected].

Mess • Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia should disentangle the mess that has been created by the contractor working on the Nairobi Expressway between Mlolongo and Syokimau, Jim Webo urges. “Motorists and their passengers spend hours stuck in traffic jams throughout the day and night. Why doesn’t the contractor provide diversions instead of expecting police to clear the mess, only to create gridlocks?”