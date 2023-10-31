Ruto should make state appointments without favouritism

Insiders • President William Ruto has, in appointing people to the government and as heads of public agencies, favoured close associates or supporters in last year’s elections, notes Shelton Busolo. “He should be fair to all Kenyans, including those in the Azimio coalition. Picking some opposition supporters will confirm that we are, indeed, a democratic country.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Promise bag • So soon after announcing he was slashing his foreign travels to save money to make assistive devices for children with disabilities, the globe-trotting President Ruto took off to Brazzaville, Congo, for a meeting, remarks Jim Webo. “Will this become one of his many unfulfilled promises, including reducing the price of unga on ‘putting down the Bible’ soon after being sworn in?”

***

Landgrabs • The state should continue repossessing grabbed land, pleads Lincoln E. Oyigo, hoping that the campaign will soon be extended to Mombasa County. “Railway land has been grabbed, and so has part of the public Tononoka Grounds. The people grabbing public land should realise that it is like driving a government car. It will never be yours.” His contact [email protected].

***

Dangerous bumps • The erection of speed bumps on roads in Migori County poses grave danger to motorists, reports Hillary Onyango. With the rains causing poor visibility, especially at night, it’s getting riskier. It’s ironical that what is intended to protect lives is what is killing us. The national roads agencies should ensure safety by clearly marking the bumps.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Brutality • It was “heart-rending to read about the primitive and brutal treatment of patients” while reclaiming Nakuru War Memorial Hospital from private hands, moans Dr Okumba Miruka. “Even if these county functionaries don’t have brains, haven’t they heard of humanity? They should be arrested and prosecuted for their human rights violations.” His contact is [email protected].