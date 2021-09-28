Ruto’s bottom-up economic model is a lie

Fuel U-turn • Did the MPs who passed the Bill ushering in the Finance Act 2018 “really read and understand the document” and its impact on fuel prices, asks Stephen Masambu. “After realising their folly too late, they’re now behaving as if it’s not they who did this, forming expensive committees to try and reverse it. Let’s elect people who aren’t guided by their stomach.” His contact [email protected]

‘Hustler’ spin • DP William Ruto’s ‘Hustler Nation’ narrative about uplifting the lowly in society “is a well-packaged lie”, says John Ndung’u, though impressed with the spin doctors for his United Democratic Alliance (UDA). “They know their job; lies are always sweeter than the truth. They’re targeting the millennials, the uninformed and the misinformed.” His contact is [email protected]

Power play • In bold move, Bill Clinton Ochieng notes, East African Breweries Ltd is investing Sh22 billion in solar plants — 9.3MW in Ruaraka, Nairobi, and 2.4MW Kisumu. He sees the brewer delinking itself from Kenya Power by 2030, leaving the utility in a quagmire. “Other firms and individuals will also go solar to break the yoke of monopoly.” His contact [email protected]

Stuck in the past • Despite the country adopting the SI unit, or metric system of measurements, there is still widespread use of the old British imperial units such as foot, inch, acre and square foot, notes Chintan Gohel. “This creates a lot of confusion, especially where the old and new units are used. Wouldn’t it be easier to get rid of the old system once and for all?” His contact is [email protected]

Rich-poor gap • Taking the begging bowl to the IMF and punitive taxes are not the solution to the faltering economy, says Robert Mukirae. “The looting and chaos in South Africa was a wake-up call. Kenya, too, has a huge rich-poor divide and unemployment. To prevent Armageddon, let’s harness and unleash our financial and technical brains.” His contact is [email protected]