Ruto has been part of the corrupt government

Resignation • In the US and other developed countries, Stephen Masambu notes, when one is mentioned in corruption or loses trust in the government one serves, the most noble thing to do is to quit. “His audience must be laughing as DP William Ruto sings like a canary about how corrupt the government is and yet he’s still part and parcel of it. He should resign.” His contact is [email protected].

Market • To diversify and reduce over-reliance on its traditional markets, the Tea Board of Kenya plans to recruit a consultant to develop a new strategy to guide its expansion to North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, says Cecilia Wairimu. Amid high demand, she adds, it will enable Kenya to grow tea sales and maintain its position as the largest exporter of black tea. Her contact is [email protected].

Service • The popular Pizza Inn at Lang’ata, Nairobi, must style up or risk losing customers, James Gakuo cautions. “On Sundays, the place is operated like a Gikomba Market. There is no PR and workers look overworked. You place an order and they tell you that it will be ready in 25 minutes, and keep on adding 10 minutes. Shouldn’t they just hire more staff? His contact is [email protected].

Respect • Kudos to Kenyan greats Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei for winning the Tokyo Marathon and setting new course records, says Brian Maitai. This, he adds, has brought “glory and prestige to the motherland”. While the country is doing so well, Brian is upset with the politicians. “It’s a pity we can’t run away from our problems or the pompous politicians.” His contact is [email protected]

Pollution • The late Nobel laureate, Prof Wangari Maathai, firmly championed environmental protection through tree planting, says Morgan Wanyonyi. This helped to protect water catchment areas, and stop waste dumping. “In our streets today, there is plastic waste and dirt. This puts many at the risk of contracting deadly diseases.” His contact is [email protected].