Ruto-Gachagua fallout will have far-reaching results

Chaos • The Kenya Kwanza administration is in a shambles, with its top leadership at loggerheads, says Ruth Gituma. “The fallout is getting chaotic. The sorry image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua pleading with his boss to honour their agreement paints the picture of a disunited government. The chickens have come home to roost, and repercussions will be far-reaching.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Flag colours • Of the four colours of the National Flag, Evans Waswa says two no longer make sense and should be removed. “Green symbolises the rich agricultural wealth. However, vast tracts of land have been grabbed, depriving communities of their livelihoods. White represents peace and unity, a distant dream.” According to him, only red and black should remain. His contact is [email protected].

***

School name • Canon Apolo Primary School at Mbotela Estate in Nairobi’s Eastlands, David Kilonzi says, was named after a Ugandan missionary during the British colonial era. “Canon Apolo Munuubi Kiveebulaaya, of the Anglican Church of Uganda in the early 20th Century, played a key role in promoting education. Several institutions were also named after him in Uganda.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tribute • As Kirinyaga County mourns the death of retired veteran teacher Wilson Njuki Karukuma, his son Fred Njuki is quite sad but also happy to have been among the “so many young men and women whose hands he held” as he taught in many schools. Says he: “My dad taught me and others Kiswahili but also made me fall in love with the English language. I pay tribute to him.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Losses • The public firms whose privatisation the High Court has stopped must still shape up or ship out, says Vincent Marita. “The court decision was a major blow to the government’s efforts to save them by privatising them. But the boards and the management don’t lose sleep over the sorry state of these entities bora wenyewe wameshiba (as long as they benefit)!” His contact is [email protected].