Ruto doesn’t have genuine love for Kenya

Patriotism • President William Ruto has come under severe criticism for shunning Kenya Airways for an expensive private jet from Dubai and Mathew Kibe is also not about to forgive him despite his explanation about “friends” helping to meet the cost of hire. “He doesn’t seem to have genuine love for this country and its people. That’s why he just snubbed KQ.” His contact is [email protected].

Footbridges • Built during President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure, Thika Superhighway was a game changer in road construction in Nairobi and the country in general, remarks Bernard Gitonga. “But over the years, there have been adjustments and the addition of footbridges. However, some don’t have roofs like those built earlier. Has money been embezzled?” His contact is [email protected].

VIP chaos • On arrival at the JKIA, in Nairobi, on a flight from Kisumu on Monday, May 27, Joram Mkunde says, he only realised that there was a VIP when a limousine was driven next to the aeroplane and other passengers couldn’t disembark for almost 10 minutes. “Why couldn’t he wait for his luggage in the VIP lounge instead of inconveniencing other passengers?” His contact is [email protected].

Nightmare • Following the tale of the agony of an ailing Kenyan woman whose dream job in Saudi Arabia turned into a painful nightmare, Stacus Haron hopes others will learn from her misfortune. “Always seek more information on foreign job offers before going abroad. That will spare you the suffering. But the government should always fight for the victims.” His contact is [email protected].

