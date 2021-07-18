Ruto and UDA shouldn’t get carried away by big win in Kiambaa

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoyo (left), blogger Dennis Itumbi (centre) and politician Josiah Murigu (right) lead other supporters in celebration after IEBC declared that UDA's John Njuguna had won the Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • UDA's victory in Kiambaa by-election was a protest vote against President Uhuru Kenyatta, says Robert Mukirae.
  • The robust campaigns and big voter turnouts in recent by-elections are proof that our democracy has come of age, remarks Jim Webo.

Protest vote • Deputy President William Ruto “and his UDA cohorts shouldn’t get carried away by their victory in the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election, cautions Robert Mukirae. “It was a protest vote against President Uhuru Kenyatta. The general consensus is that the constituents have been abandoned, neglected and shortchanged by their ‘son’.” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

