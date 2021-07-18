Ruto and UDA shouldn’t get carried away by big win in Kiambaa

Protest vote • Deputy President William Ruto “and his UDA cohorts shouldn’t get carried away by their victory in the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election, cautions Robert Mukirae. “It was a protest vote against President Uhuru Kenyatta. The general consensus is that the constituents have been abandoned, neglected and shortchanged by their ‘son’.” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

***

Maturity • The robust campaigns and big voter turnouts in recent by-elections are proof that our democracy has come of age, remarks Jim Webo. “It was pretty interesting to hear President Kenyatta’s party whining and alleging that the mini-poll in Kiambaa was rigged. In the old days, it would have been the opposition parties and independent candidates saying so.”

***

Patriot • For X. N. Iraki, the main attraction in the recent Kiambaa by-election was the photo of an elderly woman (Daily Nation, July 16). She deserves a national medal for patriotism, Prof Iraki adds. “Who is she? How old is she? I would wish to reward her with some ‘tea’. She put a lot of young men and women to shame. May she be healthy enough to vote in more elections!” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

Poor service • Airtel’s loyal customer Patrick Mbuguah (0733732111) is unhappy. “I’ve been subscribing Sh1,000 monthly for bundles, SMS and talk time. On Friday, I erroneously subscribed for Sh1,000 bundles and called them. They said they couldn’t change it, yet I had only consumed 200MBs, which they could have recovered. This isn’t the way to treat a client.” His contact is mbuguahpjg@gmail.com.

***

Gauge • Alcoholics, John T. Mukui advises, “should learn the old-fashioned gauge of intoxication”. He adds: “When you enter a bar, identify a few of the female customers and staff whom you deem ugly. If any of them starts appearing attractive, it’s time to go home. As musician and satirist Kinky Friedman once noted, ‘beauty is in the eye of the beer holder’.” His contact is jtmukui2000@gmail.com.