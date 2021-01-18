Ruto allies must stop hypocrisy

Hypocrisy • DP William Ruto's allies who have been ferrying other people's children on wheelbarrows to popularise their United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party are hypocrites, says Fredrick Abuti. "These are rich people whose children will never ride on wheelbarrows as they use helicopters.” He's disappointed that some Kenyans are so easily fooled. His contact is fredabuti@gmail.com.

Farce • After keenly observing the recent Tanzanian and Ugandan elections, with their glaring malpractices and blatant voter fraud, Jim Webo says the time has come for Africa to come up with a less deceitful system for choosing leaders. “Elections always seem to bring out the worst in us, with endemic violence and a shocking inability to tally votes. We can't continue with this farce forever.”

Koinange • The tight bond between First President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and his Cabinet minister, Mbiyu Koinange, has been chronicled, says Githuku Mungai. “Mbiyu’s life revolved around Mzee Kenyatta. They used to jokingly call each other ‘korofi’, Kiswahili for trouble-maker. Everybody knew that the closest minister to Jomo was Mbiyu. It was an unwritten rule.” His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

Misjudgement • The contractor who built the Drive-In Footbridge on Thika Superhighway last year, Victor Isadia recalls, received a barrage of criticism for allegedly doing a shoddy job and stalling it. “I joined in the criticism. However, after its completion, the guy has proved all of us wrong! The footbridge is top-notch, beautiful and a pleasant sight. Thumbs up, contractor!” His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.

Bad show • Protesters on the rampage in city streets and at the US Capitol over President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, says Alnashir Walji. The US being a superpower, one would have expected peaceful balloting. “At stake is good governance in democracy, where the electorate decides!” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

