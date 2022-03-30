Ruto 'absconded' duty, he deserves no pay

No work, no pay • Deputy President William Ruto chose not to perform his duties, blaming everything on the March 9, 2018 ‘Handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, says Carey Yiembe. “He should not complain about the Treasury withholding funds to his office. How many other Kenyans would still be on the payroll for services not rendered?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Costy junkets • When the DP, Dr William Ruto, recently visited the US and the UK, Stephen Masambu notes, he and his entourage spent nearly $1 million (Sh100 million) of taxpayers’ money. Later, Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga also went on a week-long tour of Britain, and Stephen would now like to know how much he spent and who picked up the tab. His contact is [email protected].

***

Legacy • Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Dwight Eisenhower were US presidents who served their terms with distinction, notes Joseph Macharia. “Mwai Kibaki is the best president Kenya ever had. Like the American leaders, he honourably left the stage, as required by the Constitution” and President Uhuru Kenyatta should emulate him. His contact is [email protected].

***

Suffering students • In their third month of the semester, university students are struggling to cater for basic needs, moans Monicah Maina. “Some sleep hungry while others do small businesses. The First Years have not yet received their Helb money, having applied for it in November and December. The government should help out the suffering students.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Green space • Many modern cities have beautiful green, safe and tranquil gardens and parks, notes Charles Jowi. The NMS and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts at modernising Nairobi, he adds, are laudable. “NMS should instal an electric fence, lighting and good entry and exit points to make Uhuru Park a safe haven and keep away thieves, We need a new-look Uhuru Park.” His contact is [email protected].