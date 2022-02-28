Russia’s invasion of Ukraine evokes World Wars memories

Ukraine Russia invasion

Cars which were destroyed by recent shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine capital Kyiv on February 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Genya Savilov | AFP
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Diplomacy • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is uncalled-for, says Alnashir D. Walji, wondering why diplomacy was not used to avert it and save lives. “Ukrainians are fleeing to neighbouring countries, including Poland. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the EU have denounced it as outrageous. It evokes bad memories of the two World Wars and the Cold War.” His contact is [email protected].

