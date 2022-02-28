Russia’s invasion of Ukraine evokes World Wars memories

Diplomacy • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is uncalled-for, says Alnashir D. Walji, wondering why diplomacy was not used to avert it and save lives. “Ukrainians are fleeing to neighbouring countries, including Poland. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the EU have denounced it as outrageous. It evokes bad memories of the two World Wars and the Cold War.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Hate speech • The consequences of using the Kiswahili word madoadoa (blemishes) at a political rally is a lesson in communication, remarks university don X. N. Iraki. “The audience interprets your message the way it wants, not what you intended. A good communicator must understand his audiences, both physical and virtual. But, given a microphone, few remember that.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Season of lies • Shun the politics of deceit, pleads Sauthi Mbunza, disturbed that, as the August 9 general election approaches, there have been some unforgivably mischievous acts on the campaign trail. “It’s morally wrong for candidates to lie to voters so that they can get elected. Those who have quit top jobs to go into politics should be judged by their past.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Road design • The Nairobi Expressway is a real beauty that will also “ease traffic congestion”, remarks Barre Shetto. “The toll stations dotting it are built to a high standard.” However, he’s unhappy about the design of the one near the JKIA entrance, which resembles a Shaolin Temple. “A first-time visitor to the country might think he’s entering a Chinese city.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Plastic waste • The rivers crossing roads and those near towns have become dumping sites for plastics, moans Job Telewa. “Plastics block drains and hamper the flow of water in rivers, affecting aquatic life. Aquatic creatures depend a lot on water. Plastics can cause their death. Let’s recycle the plastics. The environment must be cleaned up.” His contact is [email protected].



