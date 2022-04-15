Running the government will be tough after August polls

Service delivery • As the political parties, both the big ones and briefcase outfits coalesce into coalitions to try and win the August 9 General Election, Thomas Yebei notes, “there is a possibility of the victorious team being unable to effectively run a government”. To appease the member parties, he adds, the promises must be fulfilled at the expense of service delivery to the people.” His contact is [email protected].

Cartels • If it’s true that the oil marketers are hoarding fuel to force up prices, then stern action should be taken against them for economic sabotage, says Ruth Gituma. She poses: “Who are the cartels? The long fuel queues at petrol stations are depressing, coming as families prepare for Easter holidays.” But even more dangerous, she adds, is carrying fuel in jerrycans.” Her contact is [email protected].

Water bills • For two years, James Gakuo says, Nairobi Water Company has not supplied water to his house, but sends bills. Old account: No. 3046057. New account: No. 5154951. Previous reading: 3, current: 3, consumption: 0, balance: Sh1,128. Amount paid: 0. Current bill: Sh407, other charges: 0. Total: Sh1,535.44. Due for disconnection. “Can they explain this?” His contact is [email protected].

Hunger • During a visit to South Horr and Loyangalani-Lake Turkana, Geoffrey Sendeu says he saw first-hand the hardships and misery of locals. A colleague, he adds, had sent him a photo of an elderly El Molo woman “desperately trying to crush a pitiful amount of maize grain using a stick”. He couldn’t help thinking about what her elected leaders do. His contact is [email protected].

Numbers • In this digital era, Philip Nyasio Samo doesn’t understand why Safaricom should insist on subscribers going to its shops to register afresh after CA rescinded its directive. Says he: “Please find my national identity card, #0568507 appropriately scanned for your update of my SIM card records.” His numbers are 0722246833, 0722139198 and 0721670305 and his contact, [email protected].