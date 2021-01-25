Rotational presidency shouldn't be based on ethnic communities

Rotating presidency • Joram Mkunde, saying he likes the idea of a rotational presidency. However, he feels it should not be based on ethnic communities but on the old provinces. “Each had many ethnic groups. When it’s the turn of Coast Province, for example, the locals should elect someone acceptable to other Kenyans as President to serve for a seven-year term.” His contact is jmkunde@yahoo.com.

Strong institutions • As Joe Biden was sworn in on January 20 as the 46th US President, his predecessor, Donald Trump, Paul Maina notes, chose to stay away. But unlike in other countries, especially in Africa, this did not mean much, thanks to strong institutions. “Let’s strengthen institutions in Kenya to ensure continuity. And they should not be used to harass opponents.” His contact is pmaina397@gmail.com.

Toxic roofs • Echoing the alarm over asbestos roofs in secondary schools, many years after the metal was said to cause cancer, Githuku Mungai says his alma mater had many. The Advanced Level classroom, laboratory, dining hall for ‘A’ Level students and dormitories had them. “I guess they are still in situ and I don’t know the harm they might have caused.” His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

Sheng a-changing • Carol Maina says she cannot see Sheng becoming a national language, alongside Kiswahili and English, despite the suggestion. “It would be very difficult for it to become an official language because of the ever-changing words. Today’s Sheng is different from that of a few years back, and it is still changing.” Her contact is carshima2000@yahoo.com.

Killing the messenger • Berating Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata for his letter to President Kenyatta warning him that the BBI would flop in the Mt Kenya region is akin to punishing the prophet, remarks John Nyaga. “Besides death threats, he risks losing the Chief Whip post and going to jail. He should take courage like the biblical Prophet Micah.” His contact is nyagawetu@gmail.com.

Have a prophetic day, won’t you!