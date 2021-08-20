Road to rotational presidency won’t be easy

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) when he met political leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (Kanu) at State House Mombasa on August 10, 2021.

The Watchman

  • The idea of a rotational presidency has been a hard nut to sell to the big four ethnic groups in Kenya, says Joe Musyoki.
  • One Kenya Alliance principals, Taabu Tele advises, “should rebrand their political vehicle as 4M from the common first letter in their surnames.”

Rotation • The grapevine, Joe Musyoki remarks, “is already awash with talk of a presidential merry-go-round”, as next year’s General Election approaches. The road to a rotational presidency among the Kenya’s 43 communities, he adds, won’t be easy. “This has been a hard nut to sell, especially to the big four ethnic groups that rarely hide their sense of entitlement.” His contact is [email protected].

