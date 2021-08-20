Road to rotational presidency won’t be easy

Rotation • The grapevine, Joe Musyoki remarks, “is already awash with talk of a presidential merry-go-round”, as next year’s General Election approaches. The road to a rotational presidency among the Kenya’s 43 communities, he adds, won’t be easy. “This has been a hard nut to sell, especially to the big four ethnic groups that rarely hide their sense of entitlement.” His contact is [email protected].

Polls boss • Joseph Macharia doesn’t like ODM’s plan to remove IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati from office after kicking out his predecessor, Issack Hassan. He says: “The mistrust against Chebukati a year to the General Election is wrong as it might interfere with the process. Should ODM fail to axe him, will the party accept the results?” His contact is [email protected].

Rebranding • The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) quartet of Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Kanu’s Gideon Moi, Taabu Tele advises, “should rebrand their political vehicle as 4M from the common first letter in their surnames”. He adds: “Most African leaders’ names start with letter M.” His contact [email protected].

Kabul fall • The Taliban capture of Kabul and the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan “is a stark reminder of the fall of Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City in 1975, and a blot on America’s image and prestige”, remarks university don X.N. Iraki. “We hope that one day, the Afghans will enjoy their freedom. The world should not abandon this beautiful country in its hour of need.” His contact is [email protected].