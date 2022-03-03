Restore President’s powers to hire and fire his deputy

‘Ruining’ mate • Don’t politicians resign on principle anymore? wonders Jim Webo, reflecting on the fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto. “This running mate thing in the 2010 Constitution has proved to have been a false step.” The only constitutional reform Jim would like to see is the restoration of the President’s powers to hire and fire his deputy. “Let’s tweak the supreme law.”

Eyesore • Kiosk and eatery owners have turned Kapenguria Road near the University of Nairobi's College of Agriculture and Veterinary campus at Kabete into a garbage dumping site, says Daniel Muchiri. He can't help faulting the city county government for allowing this to go on. "It's an eyesore with horrible stench and the risk of spreading diseases is high."

Garbage river • Having witnessed people arrive with mikokoteni (handcarts) to dump garbage in Ngong River, near Mater Hospital in Nairobi, in broad daylight, Fredrick Njoka can't take it anymore and would like action taken against the culprits. He poses: "What is Nema doing about this?" It's just past Mombasa Road, before the river flows into Nairobi South B.

Wrong call • Quite unhappy with Kenya Power, Kwale County resident Pauline McKenzie says: "You added Sh1,900 to my bill. Having had a contract with you for nearly 30 years, I'm not prepared to pay this. I did have a power cut for over 20 hours and numerous phone calls, not to mention the stress as a person who lives alone. This bill is unwarranted."

Bad image • Grateful to a charitable organisation that donated to churches in Nairobi and its environs infrared thermometers, hand-held gadgets used in industries and workplaces to measure surface temperature rapidly and at a safe distance is John Mukiri. But he says: "It was a great gesture worsened by the image of Nazi Swastika sandwiching meditating Buddha."