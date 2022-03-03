Restore President’s powers to hire and fire his deputy

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

‘Ruining’ mate • Don’t politicians resign on principle anymore? wonders Jim Webo, reflecting on the fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto. “This running mate thing in the 2010 Constitution has proved to have been a false step.” The only constitutional reform Jim would like to see is the restoration of the President’s powers to hire and fire his deputy. “Let’s tweak the supreme law.”

