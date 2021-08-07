Restore Kenya Power Company's lost glory

Dark nights • Congratulating Rosemary Oduor on her appointment as the acting Kenya Power MD, Charles Wakaba Kamanga hopes to see uninterrupted power supply. Under her leadership, Charles adds, the era of extended dark nights, spoilt food and damaged electronics should become a thing of the past. “Make the sleeping giant a beacon of excellence, Madam,” he pleads. His contact is [email protected].

Profits • Making massive losses, while enjoying the near-monopoly that Kenya Power has, is unacceptable, says Dr Victor Isadia. “It’s totally disheartening for this company to make a whopping Sh3 billion loss and yet it happens to be the most expensive electricity provider in East Africa. This must be due to sheer incompetence, laxity and corruption.” His contact is [email protected].

Credit • Long-time Airtel customer Shobhna Shah, of Nairobi, is quite convinced that something has gone terribly wrong with the cost of the service. Says she: “On Monday, August 1, I loaded airtime and made a few calls and all my credit was diminished as well as my bundles.” Sending messages to Airtel, she laments, is just a waste of time, as they do not respond. Her contact is [email protected].

No space • There is disaster waiting to happen in Narok County, David Kiptum warns. The national roads agencies, he pleads, should build a path for pedestrians to use along the bridge that connects Narok Town to the Bomet highway. With pedestrians occupying part of the road, motorists are left to compete for the little space left as they cross the bridge. His contact is [email protected].

Health • With people smoking openly in the streets, Churchill Amatha wonders what became of the special smoking zones that had been created. The nasty habit, he adds, is also common in the countryside, forcing other people to inhale the equally deadly secondary smoke. “There is a need to enforce the ‘No Smoking’ rule to save non-smokers from the tobacco burden.” His contact [email protected].