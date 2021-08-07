Restore Kenya Power Company's lost glory

Kenya Power technicians

Kenya Power technicians carry out repairs on a transformer on Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa on December 5, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Under Rosemary Oduor's leadership, says Charles Wakaba, the era of extended dark nights, spoilt food and damaged electronics should become a thing of the past.
  • With people smoking openly in the streets, Churchill Amatha wonders what became of the special smoking zones that had been created.

Dark nights • Congratulating Rosemary Oduor on her appointment as the acting Kenya Power MD, Charles Wakaba Kamanga hopes to see uninterrupted power supply. Under her leadership, Charles adds, the era of extended dark nights, spoilt food and damaged electronics should become a thing of the past. “Make the sleeping giant a beacon of excellence, Madam,” he pleads. His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.