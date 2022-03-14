Resolve standoff on County Government Grants Bill

National Assembly during debate

National Assembly chambers. The delay in passing the County Government Grants Bill 2021 has stopped the disbursement of Sh39 billion for development projects.

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Crucial bill • The delay in passing the County Government Grants Bill 2021 has stopped the disbursement of Sh39 billion for development projects, says Leonard Kibet. “The National Assembly and Senate Speakers should direct the 10-member mediation committee to resolve the standoff. It affects service delivery and tax collection and denying contractors income.” His contact is [email protected].

