Resolve standoff on County Government Grants Bill

Crucial bill • The delay in passing the County Government Grants Bill 2021 has stopped the disbursement of Sh39 billion for development projects, says Leonard Kibet. “The National Assembly and Senate Speakers should direct the 10-member mediation committee to resolve the standoff. It affects service delivery and tax collection and denying contractors income.” His contact is [email protected].

Responsibility • Technology has been cited as encouraging delinquency among youth, especially during school holidays, says F. Mukembu. “There are, however, two sides to it. If we capitalise on the demerits, the results will always be negative. Parents and guardians should guide children on its positive use. I wish all students a responsible break.” His contact is [email protected].

Campus orgies • Stunned by revelations of students indulging in sexual activity and alcohol bingeing during “freshers’ nights” on university campuses, Carol Rotich says she hopes the authorities will abolish those events. “Parents and guardians should also warn their daughters about the dangers that lie ahead and how to avoid them when they join university.” Her contact is [email protected].

Disconnected • Residents of Ndori Village in Upper Nyakach, Kisumu County, suffer poor internet connectivity despite several telco masts, reports David Jasondu. “Something must have gone wrong as internet connectivity used to be super. Can the telcos do something about it? Perhaps Kenya Power, which has entered the internet market, could prioritise this.” His contact is [email protected]

Succession book • After First President Jomo Kenyatta died in August 1978, John T. Mukui recalls, Nation journos Joseph Karimi and Philip Ochieng wrote a book, The Kenyatta Succession, in 1980. “Writers should now compile The Second Kenyatta Succession on President Uhuru Kenyatta. But future generations could still regard this as a work of fiction!” His contact is [email protected]



