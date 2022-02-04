Replace asbestos roofing with safer material

Dangerous roofs • Most of the old civil servants’ houses still have roofs covered with asbestos sheets, which put them and their families at grave risk, says Titus Muchiri. Appalled at how casually the government is handling the matter, he’s surprised about a proposal to increase the rent by 10 per cent. “Can the asbestos sheets be replaced with safer material first?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Suffering • Genuine scrap metal traders and their employees are suffering due to the government’s ban to curb illicit dealings, says Alpha Kennedy Sanya. The genuine traders, he advises, should offer to replace the vandalised railway and bridge guard rails. “They should then ensure that their members do only clean business. It will be a win-win situation.” His contact is [email protected].

***

No passport • It’s been a long wait for Lucy Nyawiri Kamiri, who applied for a passport on September 20, last year. “The delay has cost me a lot in overseas opportunities. They keep saying, “We’re working on it”. Why should a passport take five months to process? The Immigration Service Charter says it should take 10 days.” The tracking number is 1110774175 and her contact, [email protected].

***

Power cost • Electricity tariffs have gone down as was promised by the government, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. On January 2, 2022, he purchased 154.26 units for Sh4,000. A day earlier, he had bought 182.94 units at Sh4,000. “I like what the government has done, however little it may be. Let’s learn to appreciate and not always keep on complaining.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Afcon • The Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been “well-organised, and of high standards”, says Wanjora Kimani. “History was made by having the first woman referee. African stars converged on the continent to thrill their fans.” What he found amazing, though, were the players’ hairstyles. “We’ll soon start seeing imitations on the streets in our towns.” His contact is [email protected].