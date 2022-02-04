Replace asbestos roofing with safer material

Civil servant houses

Civil servant houses in Kileleshwa, Nairobi. Civil servants living in government houses are set for tough times following a rare increase in their rents by 10 per cent from April.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Genuine scrap metal dealers are suffering due to the government’s ban to curb illicit dealings, says Alpha Kennedy Sanya.
  • The Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been “well-organised, and of high standards”, says Wanjora Kimani.

Dangerous roofs • Most of the old civil servants’ houses still have roofs covered with asbestos sheets, which put them and their families at grave risk, says Titus Muchiri. Appalled at how casually the government is handling the matter, he’s surprised about a proposal to increase the rent by 10 per cent. “Can the asbestos sheets be replaced with safer material first?” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.