Reopening schools amid Covid-19 second wave is ill-advised

Dragons • Devere Mwangi says he’s unhappy with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals to create additional seats for a Prime Minister and two deputies, two Deputy Presidents and regional governments. “We might just create dragons which we will spend the rest of our lives trying to kill. Just look at what is happening in the Jubilee Party factions.” His contact is devere_mwangi@hotmail.com.

***

Blackout • A resident of Duka Moja in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, Eleanor Osinya, is unhappy. “Calling Kenya Power for the umpteenth time (Ref. No. 5887110). We’ve suffered since our transformer was vandalised three months ago! Should we forget about Kenya Power or are there plans to light our homes soon? “Watchie, please, help us.” Her contact is Eleanor.njoki@gmail.com.

***

Strikes • What Alnashir Walji finds ronical is that teachers, doctors and nurses have become notorious for going on strike. He says these cadres of professionals have been putting abnormally tough demands on the government, draining public offers. “Picketing is a right but it should never be abused, leading to patients dying due to neglect.” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

***

Worst decision • Reopening schools when the indications are pointing at a second Covid-19 wave is ill-advised, says Joseph Macharia. Afraid that this could turn out to be the worst decision ever, he warns: “The learning institutions could easily become the new epicentres of infections in the second wave, and with disastrous consequences.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

***

Deplorable roads • The roads in Ongata Rongai Township are in a deplorable condition, remarks David Ringera. “It’s baffling as we have elected officials in Kajiado County. The stretch of the road between Maasai Lodge and Africa Nazarene University is so bad that it is damaging cars. Can the county government do something about this?” His contact is davidringera@yahoo.com.

Have a smooth day, won’t you!