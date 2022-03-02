Removing education level requirement for MPs is wrong

Members of Parliament at a past House session in the National Assembly.

Photo credit: File |  Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

  • Matatu operators have taken over the newly tarmacked Losai Road and literally turned it into a garage, reports Faisal Suleiman Habib.
  • One can’t help but have pity on the major player in the western Kenya region’s economy in the past that is now down on its knees”, remarks Jotham Ndung’u

Illiterate leaders • When the Senate passed a motion removing the education level requirement for MPs, Kamichore Mutindira says he was left in utter disbelief. “Are we telling our children that they only need to know English and Kiswahili? The salaries paid to the MPs merit some degree of learning. At this rate, I fear they might just pass a motion abolishing schools.” His contact is [email protected].

