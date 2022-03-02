Removing education level requirement for MPs is wrong

Illiterate leaders • When the Senate passed a motion removing the education level requirement for MPs, Kamichore Mutindira says he was left in utter disbelief. “Are we telling our children that they only need to know English and Kiswahili? The salaries paid to the MPs merit some degree of learning. At this rate, I fear they might just pass a motion abolishing schools.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Sour sugar story • Reading in the media about the running saga of Mumias Sugar Company’s woes, “one can’t help but have pity on the major player in the western Kenya region’s economy in the past that is now down on its knees”, remarks Jotham Ndung’u. But not ready to write it off, he adds: “Maybe, some day it will be up and running smoothly like before.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Wastefulness • Kenya could easily become one of the richest countries if only its leaders, citizens, institutions and organisations would be more frugal, Peter John strongly believes. “I work on Nanyuki Road, in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, where streetlights are on throughout the day as if the electricity is free. Do the bills go to City Hall?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Overcharge • Bungoma resident J. O. Kihali claims that Kenya Power has slapped him with a new bill of Sh2,250 “ostensibly to top up my deposit of Sh350, which I paid in 1990”. This, he adds, was in the contract he signed with the utility when electricity was connected to his house. “It remains purely for domestic use and there is no new contract. Is this legal?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Road seizure • Matatu operators have taken over the newly tarmacked Losai Road and literally turned it into a garage, reports Faisal Suleiman Habib, a resident of Parkroad Estate, near Pangani Police Station in Nairobi. That has hampered access by other road users, including Parkroad Primary School pupils and those at Rescue Dada Centre. His contact is [email protected].