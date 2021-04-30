Release CJ candidates’ scores

New CJ • The interviews to pick the new Chief Justice, which ended with the choice of Judge Martha Koome, Stephen Masambu finds rather suspect. “To the say that the interviews were a charade would be an understatement, what with the rush despite petitions.” Also of concern to him is the reluctance by the Judicial Service Commission to release the candidates’ scores. His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

Rigging • Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia is arguably one of the country’s finest legal minds who did well during his CJ interview, notes David Jasondu. However, Jasondu is amused that he’s alleging he was rigged out. “When he represented President Kenyatta during election petitions filed by Raila Odinga, he derided rigging claims. The shoe is now on the other foot.” His contact is jasondu19@yahoo.com.

No power • A resident of Kikuyu in Kiambu County, Patrick Mbuguah is not amused at the silence from Kenya Power after he complained about frequent power outages. “The problem has persisted for a long time,” says Patrick. He’s pained because his daughter has missed online classes, as food goes to waste due to the blackouts that also provide cover for criminals. His contact is mbuguahpjg@gmail.com.

Tribute • The news of veteran journalist Philip Ochieng’s death, Davis Basweti Ombane says, has broken his heart even though he never met the man in person. Ochieng, he says, was a wordsmith he interacted with in the Sunday Nation. “When someone dies, people tend to say great things. But to me, he was the most erudite, smart and talented writer.” His contact is ombanedavis@gmail.com.

