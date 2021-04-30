Release CJ candidates’ scores

Justice Martha Koome

Justice Martha Koome during her interview for the position of Chief Justice on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

New CJ • The interviews to pick the new Chief Justice, which ended with the choice of Judge Martha Koome, Stephen Masambu finds rather suspect. “To the say that the interviews were a charade would be an understatement, what with the rush despite petitions.” Also of concern to him is the reluctance by the Judicial Service Commission to release the candidates’ scores. His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

