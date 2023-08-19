Reject calls for more public holidays

Big joke • Youthful Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa’s proposal to have “four-day public holiday weekends is laughable”, says W. Kimariech. “With already too many holidays, we lose many man-hours we could have used to rebuild our struggling economy. This suggestion can only confirm our worst fears that, indeed, the Senate is a “nyumba ya wazee (old people’s home)!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Holiday • Kiambu Senator’s Thang’wa’s pitch for a four-day public holiday should be outrightly rejected, Bimal Shah appeals. “In our current difficult economic situation, we should, in fact, be talking of civil servants and all other citizens working for six days a week. Businesses can’t sustain paying staff overtime over those four days. He should seek investors’ views first.” His contact [email protected].

***

Bad road • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s deafening silence has really upset city resident Yatin Shah. Says he: “This is the third time that I’m writing in this column about the poor state of General Mathenge Road at Westlands. Once a very beautiful road, it’s in such a mess that it is so difficult to drive on. The road has been totally neglected. Please do something about it.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Network • Giant telco Safaricom should be ashamed of this one! Fredrick Njoka says that poor network coverage is not the preserve of the faraway remote regions. In the eastern part of Nairobi’s city centre, a busy hub for small-scale traders selling all manner of goods, known as Nyamakima, has an extremely lousy network. “Safaricom should urgently fix this biting problem.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ethnicity • It’s a pity that deep into the 21st century, “we still have some national political leaders whose warped vision of Kenya is that of a country made up of ethnic enclaves”, remarks Muriithi King’au. Instead of a united Kenya, he adds, they see a country composed of tribal divisions in the name of counties. “To them, unity in diversity is an alien terminology.” His contact is [email protected].