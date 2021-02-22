Recruitment into the military is riddled with graft

Bad blood • There is no longer any doubt that there is bad blood between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, remarks Henry Kibet. Dr Ruto, Henry adds, has been castigating the media on his Twitter handle for just reporting about this. “But his greatest undoing is his foot soldiers, who insult the President, thinking that nobody else matters except the DP.” His contact is hkibett@yahoo.com.

Graft war • Recruitment into the military is riddled with corruption, claims Kendu Bay resident Peninah Achieng Anundo. Peninah says somebody demanded Sh300,000 to have her nephew join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). “Is the government even bothered that the people being given jobs might not be qualified? Can somebody stop this?” Her contact is penniarchie@hotmail.co.uk.

Rogue riders • The boda boda revolution has eased transportation and created jobs, notes Joe Ngige Mungai. But there is a negative side to it, too — the increasing deaths and injuries, and lawlessness. “Police have a difficult time enforcing law and order as most riders are not registered. Let’s replace these motorcycles with the easier-to-regulate tuk-tuks.” His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.

Untimely app • M-Pesa has won accolades as a useful innovation, notes Mwangi Wanjohi, who would not wish to see this watered down by sloppiness. “It has launched a beautiful new application which gives the time on the 24-hour basis. However, if you choose that format, then you drop the am/pm. You can’t say 14.25pm. It’s either 2.25pm or 14.25.” His contact is wanjohimwangi@yahoo.com.

