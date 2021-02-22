Recruitment into the military is riddled with graft

bribery

Corruption is deeply rooted in government offices and public institutions. 


By  The Watchman

Bad blood • There is no longer any doubt that there is bad blood between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, remarks Henry Kibet. Dr Ruto, Henry adds, has been castigating the media on his Twitter handle for just reporting about this. “But his greatest undoing is his foot soldiers, who insult the President, thinking that nobody else matters except the DP.” His contact is hkibett@yahoo.com.

