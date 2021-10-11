Reckless drivers risking lives of other road users

Greedy matatu • When the Ministry of Health directed PSVs to carry passengers at half capacity in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Peter John recalls, the operators immediately raised fares to cover the deficit. “After the normal passenger capacity was restored, matatu fares in Kiambu were reduced by Sh50, Sh70 and Sh80. But two saccos are shamelessly still charging Sh100.” His contact is [email protected]

Abnormal rates • In May, Simiyu Wandibba changed from a post-paid to pre-paid meter “to escape from abnormal bills”. In June and early July, he received 113.11 units for Sh2,000. The units for the same amount then dropped to 79.69! He added Sh500 and got only 99.61 units. “Who will save us from this power monopoly?” His account is No, 54607608178 and contact [email protected]

Top service • Njeeri Kinuthia has, in the spirit of the just-ended Customer Service Week, picked her favourite service provider. It’s Equity Afia in Juja, Kiambu County. Says she: “I visited the hospital in great pain and after being disappointed at another one. You’re the best, right from the reception to the laboratory, the doctor, the optician and pharmacist.” Her contact is [email protected]

Pandora wealth • Following the Pandora Papers leak on the money stashed away in tax havens by some leaders, Paul Kihara could not resist the urge to crunch the numbers. Says he: “It would take 30 years to accumulate Sh3.3 billion deposit at a rate of about Sh10 million every month. It would be interesting to know the source of these funds.” His contact is [email protected]

Crazy drivers • Almost daily, Poul Vig says, he drives from Shanzu to Nyali Bridge in Mombasa, coming across “totally crazy motorists”. Although he has not been involved in an accident, he’s upset about the drivers risking their lives and those of other road users. “Matatu drivers will overtake you both on your left and right sides. Police should stop the madness.” His contact is [email protected]