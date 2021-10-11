Reckless drivers risking lives of other road users

rogue driver

A passenger scrambles for space in an overloaded Probox car on Kisii- Kilgoris highway. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Greedy matatu • When the Ministry of Health directed PSVs to carry passengers at half capacity in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Peter John recalls, the operators immediately raised fares to cover the deficit. “After the normal passenger capacity was restored, matatu fares in Kiambu were reduced by Sh50, Sh70 and Sh80. But two saccos are shamelessly still charging Sh100.” His contact is [email protected]

