Raila's Sh6,000 monthly stipend not a good idea

Stipend • ODM party leader and Azimio la Umoja presidential hopeful Raila Odinga’s plan to give Kenyans a Sh6,000 monthly stipend each is not such a good idea, says David Ngugi. This, he fears, is the surest way to make the otherwise hardworking Kenyans lazy. Some won’t even make an effort to look for rent. “It’s impractical and won’t solve the unemployment problem.” His contact is [email protected].

Peace • Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago “spoke for many fellow Kenyans”, who wish to see peaceful elections, when he denounced the obsession with politics. “Elections should not divide us. This is great, coming from him, as some time back, he appeared to support an ethnic cause. Bravo, Mr Governor! This politically poisoned country yearns for more of your kind.” His contact is [email protected].

Roads • Ngong Town resident Dominic Manwa is full of praise for the government’s “speedy construction and upgrading of roads all over the country”. However, he feels that Kajiado County, and especially Ngong and Ongata Rongai towns, “are always bypassed despite promises”. He poses: “Is it because our leaders are sound asleep or the area is not seen to be that important?” His contact is [email protected].

Tenacity • Can some top government jobs be held only in an acting capacity? asks Dave Tumbula, amused at the perseverance and apparent resilience of one hardworking officer in the health sector. “Despite this being pointed out nearly two years ago, Dr Patrick Amoth is still the acting Director-General of Health. Can’t his bosses determine why he cannot be confirmed in the job?”

Exams • Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, who is now a professor of law, has been pitching for “open-book exams”, which Dr Kennedy Mochabo of Egerton University doesn’t mind. However, he explains, they should not apply to all the subjects and units. “It’s easy to fail if one doesn’t prepare well! In the exam, you will be opening books/notes and can get timed out.” His contact is [email protected].