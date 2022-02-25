Raila's Sh6,000 monthly stipend not a good idea

Raila Odinga

ODM Leader Raila Odinga speaks at a political rally at Bamba area in Ganze, Kilifi County on February 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By The Watchman

Stipend • ODM party leader and Azimio la Umoja presidential hopeful Raila Odinga’s plan to give Kenyans a Sh6,000 monthly stipend each is not such a good idea, says David Ngugi. This, he fears, is the surest way to make the otherwise hardworking Kenyans lazy. Some won’t even make an effort to look for rent. “It’s impractical and won’t solve the unemployment problem.” His contact is [email protected].

