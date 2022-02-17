Puzzling case of 'ongoing' voter registration

A woman registers as a voter at Roysambu in Nairobi on February 6, 2022 during the last day of the mass voter registration exercise. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sauthi Mbunza appeals to the candidates for the August 9 General Election to shun dirty politics, deceit and mischief during campaigns.
  • The talk about predetermined presidential election results is the surest way to create voter apathy, warns John T. Mukui.

Changing goalposts • The second round of the mass voter registration is still going on at markets in Naivasha Town almost a week since the IEBC announced that it had ended, says Joseph Macharia. He wonders whether the IEBC could have had a change of heart. “Can they guarantee credible elections if they keep on quietly changing programmes?” His contact is [email protected].

