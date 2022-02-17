Puzzling case of 'ongoing' voter registration

Changing goalposts • The second round of the mass voter registration is still going on at markets in Naivasha Town almost a week since the IEBC announced that it had ended, says Joseph Macharia. He wonders whether the IEBC could have had a change of heart. “Can they guarantee credible elections if they keep on quietly changing programmes?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Season of lies • Sauthi Mbunza appeals to the candidates for the August 9 General Election to shun dirty politics, deceit and mischief during campaigns. He adds: “It’s morally wrong to lie to the voters so as to get elected.” Those resigning from their plum government jobs to join politics should be judged strictly on their performance in those jobs and other past deeds. His contact is [email protected]m.

***

Poll rigging • The talk about predetermined presidential election results is the surest way to create voter apathy, warns John T. Mukui. “This makes voters think their participation may be irrelevant. Also, unfair party nomination of MCA and MP candidates can dampen voter enthusiasm. The low turnout affects the results of the other posts as well.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Customer is King • Kenya Power has 2.6 million customers and Safaricom a massive 39.9 million, yet the comparison of their customer service “is like dark and light”, says Thomas Yebei. At Kenya Power, he claims, “it’s a privilege to have your call or email answered, complaints take ages to be resolved and staff are rude” but Safaricom has excellent customer care. His contact is [email protected].

***

Kibaki respect • When President Uhuru Kenyatta bade farewell at State House, Nairobi, to his Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, who has resigned to go into politics, Muriithi King’au couldn’t help noticing in the background a “picture that speaks volumes”. It’s a portrait of retired President Mwai Kibaki. “More often than not, incoming leaders remove predecessors’ portraits.” His contact is [email protected].