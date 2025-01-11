Protect law-abiding Kenyans from enforced disappearances

Concern • The rise in the abductions of government critics is a source of concern, says Godwin Okinyi. “Human rights organisations and the Law Society of Kenya have condemned this as a gross violation of human rights. The protection of the majority law-abiding citizens from enforced disappearances should be enhanced and strict penalties slapped on the culprits.” His email address is [email protected].

Patrols • Patrols by Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) personnel targeting motorists are suspect, says Moses Kariri. “They accuse motorists of breaking traffic rules, threatening those whose vehicles have broken down with Sh30,000 fines for parking on the shoulders. As there are no parking bays, where should those that stall be kept? It’s a platform for corruption.” His contact is [email protected].

Crucial media • Through the media, the world gets to know the truth and also obtains useful information, says Dennis Odegu. “Masking the truth, throttling journalism, and gagging activism won’t fix the wrongs, including social decadence, as the magic lies with the media. Let’s just enhance governance to settle things for the media to highlight as the people’s messenger.” His email address is [email protected].

Dirty water • National Environment Management Authority (Nema) officials are sound asleep in Nairobi’s Eastleigh neighbourhood, says Ibrahim Dalahow. “They should ensure that the people enjoy their lives and their water is clean. But at Eastleigh, hotels and restaurants use contaminated borehole water. Can’t Nema get the city water inspection team to seriously do its work?” His contact email is [email protected].

Loose change • The competitions Safaricom used to run in which Sh1 million was won daily and a Golden Jackpot monthly are a thing of the past, says Brian Maitai. “The mega telco earned Sh139.9 billion from M-Pesa in 2023 from Sh40.2 trillion transactions! Can’t it spare some loose change for those people who don’t have the stomach to gamble and also restart the raffles?” His contact is [email protected].