Private sector employees discriminated under NHIF

Sick raw deal • Private sector workers are the largest number of contributors to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) but are discriminated against in the provision of services, claims Bashir Nuru Omondi. “NHIF and hospitals collude to give a raw deal to them. Why are public servants favoured? Some hospitals even refuse to treat private sector employees.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Weak-kneed boss • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was “quite visible during last year’s election campaigns”, notes David Jasondu. And on assuming office, he instructed staff to clear piles of uncollected garbage. “Most city streets and residential estates are full of stinking with uncollected garbage and the streetlights are dead. Where is Governor Sakaja?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Costly decisions • Several big projects initiated during the Uhuru Kenyatta administration, such as the revamp of Uhuru Park in Nairobi and the expansion of Valley Road and Uhuru Gardens at Lang’ata, have stalled after consuming billions of shillings, notes Job Otieno. “Why can’t the Ruto administration complete the projects? Is it about revenge, and, if so, at what cost?” His email is [email protected]

***

Inverted priorities • The three per cent housing levy may be well-intended but Kennedy Mochabo is not convinced that it is a priority at the moment. Says he: “The Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration should first create employment for jobless youth before starting the housing fund. Once employed, the hustlers will be at peace, even with the higher fuel cost.” His contact is [email protected]

***

In deep slumber • Road carnage is on the increase with the top Transport Ministry and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials, who should be enforcing traffic rules and regulations, sleeping on the job, says Kelvin Mambuya Chenya. “Enough is enough. President William Ruto should intervene and crack down on the culprits,” Kelvin appeals. His contact is [email protected]