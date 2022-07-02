Private schools retaining pupils in junior high is good idea

High school • Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha’s plea to private schools to retain their pupils in junior secondary under the Competency-Based Curriculum to avoid crowding in the public institutions is welcome, says university don XN Iraki. “But he should ensure that money allocated for each student follows him or her to the private school as happens in university.” His contact is [email protected].

Confusion • The switch to the more practical CBC was long overdue, says Mark Ejakait. However, he is worried about the rush before getting all the stakeholders on board. “Teachers are, for instance, ill-prepared and facilities are in a sorry state. The Education ministry is also not sure about where junior secondary will be. I can imagine the confusion in January 2023.” His contact is [email protected].

Numbers • The statistics being used to give the rate of Covid-19 infections are confounding, remarks Job Momanyi. “If, indeed, that is just a sample from so many, why is it not projected to the entire population to give an idea of how many people are contracting the virus daily? Then, the people would get a true picture of the magnitude of the problem.” His contact is [email protected].

Chaos • Like a few other Nairobi residents, David Ngumi, though happy about the construction of new roads and the refurbishing of others in the capital, is also concerned about their encroachment by traders and matatu operators. “As soon the new roads are built, more kiosks are erected, as PSVs take over some lanes for use as termini. Doesn’t NMS care anymore?” His contact is [email protected].

Diapers • Address the diaper litter menace, says Edward Karanja, appalled at the haphazard disposal of the used materials. “In almost every residential estate, they are strewn all over, posing a health hazard.” Nema or the parent Environment ministry, he appeals, should emphasize safe use and disposal. “It’s such a shame to see dogs feasting on soiled diapers all the day.” His contact is [email protected].