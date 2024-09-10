Prisons should construct more hospitals, factories and schools

Beneficial projects • As prisons are directed to set aside land for building mosques and churches, they should also construct more hospitals, factories and schools, says Stacus Haron. “There are enough buildings for religious denominations. Projects beneficial to all the citizens should be prioritised. And they should be started and completed quickly for the users’ benefit.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Dissolution • The solution to the crisis in Meru County, whose governor has been impeached three times, is to disband the government and elect a new one, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. As an independent observer, he pities the people of Meru, who deserve services and development. “It should be dissolved before the anti-Governor Kawira Mwangaza protests become bloody.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Empty promises • The notorious Nithi bridge continues to claim innocent lives despite many promises by county and national leaders to get it redesigned, says F. Mukembu. “Every time an accident occurs at the same spot I feel something should have been done earlier to save lives. It should either be quickly relocated or more guard rails erected.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Pollution • Anyone passing by Allsops, off the Thika Superhighway in Nairobi, in the morning will not fail to notice a sudden change in the air quality, says Jotham Ndung’u. “The cloud of fumes and dust that welcomes you to the Outering Road side is a sign of pollution. It’s likely to cause respiratory problems. Let the authorities find a solution and ensure cleaner air.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Gossip • Neighbours always gossip about someone when he or she is seen doing better than them financially and socially, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “Few admire someone who is progressive. The instant reaction is often negativity. So, if you hear that people are talking about you, it simply means that you are being noticed. And just keep on doing what you are doing.” His contact is [email protected].