Principals must stop exploiting parents

Devious ways • Principals have devised ways to circumvent Ministry of Education guidelines by charging extra fees and forcing parents to buy admission requirements in schools at inflated prices, remarks Taabu Tele. “They demand extra tuition fees in cash, disguised as motivation for teachers.” Teachers, he advises, must focus on their core mandate of imparting knowledge. His contact is [email protected]

Anger control • Many serious confrontations happen, if and only when people fail to control anger, says Mwangi Karuga. “Never take action when you are angry, walk away and cool down first. Acting when one is annoyed can be disastrous and many have even landed in prison for avoidable violence. If too angry or offended, walk away and avoid too much trouble.” His contact is [email protected]

Bad record • Patrick Ikaale is concerned that the government registry does not keep up-to-date staff records. “When I was recruited in 1993 by a government organisation, I handed in copies of my personal details and academic documents. I was surprised to learn that my file indicates that I’m not married and have no children. Please update our files,” he pleads. His contact is [email protected]

Water smart • As heavy rains continue to pound the country, Kenyans should step up water harvesting instead of letting the precious commodity flow to waste. “Water tanks should be made available and put to good use. The water conserved should be used in future, particularly when the country receives little rain and in the purely dry seasons.” His contact is [email protected]

SMS windfall • As part of its preparations for the August 9 General Election, Njau wa Gitu notes, the IEBC has provided a mobile USSD code 70000 to verify voter registration. Each SMS costs Sh10. With 20 million registered voters, that translates to over Sh200 million in revenue in less than a month. Is this for Safaricom only? Telkom and Airtel deserve a piece of the pie!” His contact [email protected]