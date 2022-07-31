Presidential opinion polls are misleading

Polls • Many of the opinion polls being conducted on the August 9 General Election, especially on the presidential vote, “are quite misleading”, says Meshack Wafula. He's particularly suspicious about the criteria being used by some pollsters and the reliability of the process. “The people should watch out, as they can create needless tension in the country.” His contact is [email protected].

Unga • Some two weeks since the government announced it had reached a pact with maize millers for subsidised flour to retail at Sh100 per 2kg packet, it has not reached most Kenyans, says Joseph Macharia. “What is mostly available is being sold at Sh200. People are running around looking for the cheap unga, with little success. What is happening?” His contact is [email protected].

Flour • Reducing the price of maize flour from Sh230 to Sh100 for a 2kg packet will take some time because the old stock must be sold at the higher price, says Lenah Mboya. She thinks the government announcement was motivated by elections. “After the August 9 elections, the price will go up again? Stop fooling Kenyans or maintain the Sh100 price.” Her contact is [email protected]

Ujinga• The mention by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance mandarins, of the Kiswahili word, ujinga, as one of the three key challenges facing the country, Benjamin Kiprop says, “seems incorrect”. Ujinga, he explains, means stupidity, adding: “Ignorance is lack of information, while illiteracy is kutojua kusoma na kuandika. In fact, ujinga sounds like an insult!” His contact [email protected]

YouTube • Most university and college students often resort to YouTube in search of information whenever their examinations approach, says Stephen Njuru. “Many of them end up going for and watching Indian videos that are not helpful. This is a wake-up call to Kenyan tutors to help fill the void, as the exams are Kenyan and Kenyan problems require Kenyan solutions.” His contact is [email protected].