Presidential aspirants should address debt burden issue

Agenda • What Jerry Kenyansa would really like to hear from the top presidential aspirants, DP William Ruto, ODM chief Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi of Kanu and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka is their agenda and how they will deal with the debt burden if elected. “How they will fight corruption, grow the economy and create jobs for youth.” His contact is [email protected].

School fires • The government should rebuild through the constituency funds the schools burnt by errant students, says Eric Bii. On the spate of fires, he adds, “most students are afraid of the rigorous work going on in schools owing to the shortage of breaks and abolition of co-curricular activities due to Covid-19. They need guidance and counselling”. His contact is [email protected].

Coup day • August 1, Mwangi Karuga says, reminds him of a party he attended at Desai Memorial Hall, which was next to Nairobi Fire Station. “Our dance was rudely interrupted by gunshots during the August 1, 1982 coup attempt. Little did we know the shootings would last the entire night and two days. The events have traumatised many of us to date.” His contact is [email protected].

Data privacy • Mobile phone subscriber W. Kimariech accuses Safaricom of violating data privacy by allowing some vernacular FM stations to access mobile numbers without the owners’ consent and send them endless texts on betting. “These stations are a nuisance. They should be banned and the service provider asked to fully protect our data,” adds Kimariech. His contact is [email protected].

World peace • The World Peace Day, September 21, Alnashir Walji says, shows how the UN strives to promote harmony. “It binds humanity together. Much can be achieved if there is no turmoil, anarchy, discrimination, genocide and coups. Mankind will be better off. Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi preached non-violence. Let’s work for harmony!” His contact is [email protected].