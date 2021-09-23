Presidential aspirants should address debt burden issue

DP Ruto addressing a crowd in Githurai.

DP Ruto addressing a crowd in Githurai. 

Photo credit: File | DPPS
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Agenda • What Jerry Kenyansa would really like to hear from the top presidential aspirants, DP William Ruto, ODM chief Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi of Kanu and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka is their agenda and how they will deal with the debt burden if elected. “How they will fight corruption, grow the economy and create jobs for youth.” His contact is [email protected].

