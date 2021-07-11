President Uhuru Kenyatta's strange 'night shift' duties

Night duty • The most exciting news for Githuku Mungai is that President Uhuru Kenyatta opened five new hospitals built by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) at night in five low-income areas to avoid crowds and curb the spread of Covid-19. Githuku wishes he were a cartoonist to capture the First Lady’s surprise on seeing him rise after dinner to go to work. His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

***

Corrupt projects • Nothing is music to the ears of the voters than a good strategy on fighting corruption, says Richard Kihara. “ODM leader Raila Odinga’s promise to deal with graft if elected President in 2022 is welcome. Can he start by identifying and naming the corrupt projects, especially the ones being mooted to forestall future investigations?” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.

***

Gamble FM • The decision by Betting Control and Licensing Board (BLCB) to ban radio stations from running lotteries without approval is great, says Prof Sam Chege. Writing from his base in Kansas, US, he adds: “It has been a pervasive and predatory practice that is promoting gambling. Each station should be fined for all the years they engaged in it.” His contact is samchege@aol.com.

***

Power liars • Some things are simply unbelievable and not exactly funny, considering the huge public inconvenience. Says an angry Lawrence Kobia: “In 2019, Kenya Power technicians went to Murua Primary School, in Narok County, and took away an electricity transformer for repair. They promised to bring it back after a fortnight but didn’t,” His contact is kobialawrence@gmail.com.

***

Bullying session • Having keenly followed the interviews to fill the four vacant IEBC positions, Churchill Amatha has concluded that some of the panelists are such harsh bullies. “It’s unfair to the interviewees. In any case, these interviews are not a matter of life and death. Please, handle interviewees with some fairness and humility,” Churchill pleads. His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.