President Uhuru Kenyatta's strange 'night shift' duties

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Ruben FM presenter Shaffie Zele after he made an impromptu visit to the community radio station in Mukuru kwa Ruben during a night operation in Nairobi that saw him commission several hospitals. 

Photo credit: PSCU
By  The Watchman

What you need to know:

  • Githuku Mungai says he wishes he were a cartoonist to capture the First Lady’s surprise on seeing the president rise after dinner to go to work.
  • Nothing is music to the ears of the voters than a good strategy on fighting corruption, says Richard Kihara.

Night duty • The most exciting news for Githuku Mungai is that President Uhuru Kenyatta opened five new hospitals built by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) at night in five low-income areas to avoid crowds and curb the spread of Covid-19. Githuku wishes he were a cartoonist to capture the First Lady’s surprise on seeing him rise after dinner to go to work. His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

